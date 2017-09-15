Nuclear Refurbishment Provides Platform for Local Partnership

Barrie, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Barrie’s Georgian College and local company Brotech were today recognized by the nuclear industry for their partnership in developing the next generation of skilled workers for the nuclear industry. Both partners received an award from the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries in recognition of their cooperation in developing the technical skills required to extend the safe operation of Ontario’s nuclear generating stations.

Ontario is embarking on a massive nuclear refurbishment program that will see 8,000 jobs created in the province, to add to the 12,000 Ontarians currently employed in the sector. The refurbishment of Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington Nuclear Station is underway and home to over 5,000 additional workers. Of the $25 billion planned investment in plants at Bruce and at Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington Nuclear Station, over 90 percent will be spent with Ontario-based suppliers, creating further jobs and opportunities for small and medium sized companies across the province. One such supplier is Brotech, which supplies precision manufactured components to support the life extension of Ontario’s nuclear industry.

To ensure that the company has the skills to keep up with the demands of the nuclear industry, Brotech is working closely together with Georgian College. Brotech employs more than 50 people in Barrie, and recently expanded its facility to cope with the increasing demand from the nuclear industry. It also needs a supply of highly skilled employees to fulfil those orders. To address this need, each year students from the two-year precision-skills program at Georgian College join Brotech for co-op opportunities to give the students hands-on industry experience as part of their studies. There are currently 23 employees at Brotech who have participated in the program or attended classes at Georgian.

In addition, with a growing demand for electrical engineers and technologist in the nuclear industry, Georgian College launched a unique program this fall that combines a bachelor of engineering (electrical) degree with an electrical engineering technology diploma.

Quotes:

“Ontario’s investment in nuclear energy is providing high-quality jobs and opportunities for suppliers like Brotech across the province, especially here in Barrie. I am proud to have both Brotech and Georgian College located in my riding and thrilled to see their joint efforts creating skilled and long-term jobs in our community.”

Ann Hogarth, MPP Barrie

“Manufacturing is one of Barrie’s strongest sectors and it’s been a pleasure as Mayor to watch Brotech grow and advance their business here over the years. We know the manufacturing sector is evolving and there’s an increasing demand for highly-skilled talent. Attracting and growing talent is a key priority for the City of Barrie and I congratulate Brotech and Georgian College on the success of this innovative partnership and its impact on addressing the long-term talent needs of the nuclear industry.”

Mayor Jeff Lehman, City of Barrie

“The nuclear industry in Ontario relies on specialized suppliers and highly skilled talent from across the province. The Brotech-Georgian College partnership is a great example of how stable, predictable investment in Ontario’s nuclear fleet encourages companies and academic institutions to commit to developing the skills needed in the longer term. In recognizing this successful relationship, we want to encourage more companies and institutions to follow the example of Brotech and Georgian.”

Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO, OCNI

“Spending time working in companies like Brotech provides invaluable experience for our students as they look to launch their careers. We recognize that there is a growing need for highly technical skills to meet the needs of the nuclear industry in the province. We are working hard together with our industry partners to make sure that we produce the high-quality, highly-skilled graduates that companies in sectors like the nuclear industry need.”

MaryLynn West-Moynes, President, Georgian College

“We are a local company employing more than 50 people in Barrie. Developing the skills we need in our community is important for us to succeed and grow, as we rely on are highly skilled employees to use the leading-edge technology and equipment to make the sophisticated components required in the nuclear industry. The commitment to nuclear refurbishment gives us the confidence to hire people in Barrie, to develop partnerships for the long-term like the one we have with Georgian College, and invest in a new facility.”

Jerome Horowitz, Vice President, Brotech Precision CNC

“Refurbishing Darlington Nuclear is Canada’s largest clean energy project. It’s an investment in clean air, lower energy prices and it creates thousands of high skilled jobs that will drive Ontario’s economy. The Darlington Refurbishment project is boosting Ontario’s Gross Domestic Product by $15 billion and is having significant impacts on the local economies across the province including Barrie. Ontario Power Generation and our suppliers and partners are working as one team to deliver the project safely, on time and on budget.”

Ted Gruetzner, VP Stakeholder Relations, Ontario Power Generation

Brotech Precision CNC Brotech manufactures the highest precision components for the most critical nuclear applications using CNC machining technology and leading-edge software. With a new larger location, Brotech continues to supply small to medium size parts and components to the nuclear industry in Canada. While our specialty is precision components, Brotech also produces medium and large volume parts on a variety of CNC machining centers. Brotech has been manufacturing difficult metal components for the nuclear industry since 1995. During this time, we have earned a reputation for providing solutions to difficult precision parts in a quick and cost-effective manner.

Georgian College is one of 24 publicly funded Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology in Ontario. Georgian works together with industry and community partners to offer innovative, innovative curriculum, quality work placements and co-op work experiences with top employers. Students graduate with entrepreneurial mindsets and are ready to think, create, lead, and do. Established in 1967, Georgian is currently celebrating 50 years of innovation in education.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 12,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

