CBJ — The owner of a mothballed gold mine in Nunavut has been fined for filing environmental reports on the impacts to fish habitats three years late.

Lupin Mines Incorporated pleaded guilty to the charge and faces a $100,000 fine.

The mine did not conduct the study within the time frame as required for financial reasons according to the Ministry of Environment.

The Lupin Mine opened in 1982 but has been inactive for more than a decade.

