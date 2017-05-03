Nuri Telecom Company Limited Announces Take-Up of Over 87% of Apivio Shares and Extension of Period for Tender of Additional Apivio Shares under its Offer

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) - Nuri Telecom Company Limited (“Nuri“) announced today that 47,887,785 common shares (“Apivio Shares“) of Apivio Systems Inc. (“Apivio“), representing approximately 87.17% of the number of outstanding Apivio Shares, were validly tendered (and not withdrawn) under the offer (the “Offer“) of 1101324 B.C. Ltd. (the “Offeror“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nuri, to purchase all of the outstanding Apivio Shares, as of the expiry of the initial deposit period for the Offer (i.e. 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on May 2, 2017). As well, each of the conditions to the Offer (including the minimum tender condition prescribed by securities laws in force in Canada) was satisfied (or, in the case of the 66 2/3% tender condition, waived), by the Offeror as of that time.

In accordance with the terms of the Offer, the Offeror is expected to take up the 47,887,785 Apivio Shares validly tendered to the Offer (and not previously withdrawn) and provide Laurel Hill Advisory Group (the “Information Agent and Depositary“) with the cash consideration payable for the Apivio Shares taken up pursuant to the Offer by May 8, 2017, so as to enable the Information Agent and Depository to effect settlement with the Apivio shareholders (the “Apivio Shareholders“) whose Apivio Shares were taken up by the Offeror as of the expiry of the initial deposit period under the Offer.

Upon take up of the Apivio Shares validly tendered to the Offer, Nuri will own 50,529,961 Apivio Shares, representing approximately 92% of the number of outstanding Apivio Shares.

As required by securities laws, the Offeror also announced that it has extended for a mandatory ten (10) day extension period until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on May 12, 2017 to provide Apivio Shareholders who have not yet tendered their Apivio Shares to the Offer an opportunity to do so.

THE OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED AND IS NOW OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE UNTIL 5:00 P.M. (TORONTO TIME) ON MAY 12, 2017 UNLESS THE OFFER IS FURTHER EXTENDED BY THE OFFEROR.

Full details of the extension of the period during which additional Apivio Shares may be tendered under the Offer will be included in a notice of extension (the “Notice of Extension“), which the Offeror expects to file on SEDAR (under Apivio’s profile) at www.sedar.com and mail to registered Apivio Shareholders on or prior to May 3, 2017.

About the Offeror’s Offer to Apivio Shareholders

Full details of the Offer are contained in the offer to purchase and associated take-over bid circular dated January 17, 2017 (the “Original Offer to Purchase and Circular“), as amended, varied and supplemented by the notice of change and variation dated April 21, 2017 (the “Notice of Variation“) and the Notice of Extension (when it becomes available). Those documents are or, in the case of the Notice of Extension, will be) available under Apivio’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Offeror’s website at www.ApivioOffer.com. Apivio Shareholders are urged to read the Original Offer to Purchase and Circular, the Notice of Variation, the Notice of Extension (when it becomes available), the Letter of Transmittal and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for the Offer (collectively, the “Offer Documents“) and to consider the important information set out in those documents. Copies of the Offer Documents may be obtained free of charge at www.sedar.com (under Apivio’s profile) and may also be obtained free of charge upon request from Laurel Hill Advisory Group (“Laurel Hill“) at the numbers and email address shown below under the heading “Advisors to the Offeror”.

The Offeror has engaged PI Financial Corp. to act as its financial advisor. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as the legal advisor in connection with the Offer.

About Nuri

Nuri is a provider of next generation communication technology for the Internet of Things (“IoT“) and the Smart Grid industry. Nuri is a global leader in providing end-to-end advanced metering infrastructure solutions that save consumers money and help utilities to run a network infrastructure that’s proven, reliable, future-proof and fully standardized. Nuri’s core product offering is a communication solution for smart meters, AiMiR, which provides automatic meter readings of electricity, water, gas and other measurements and delivers gathered data through a variety of networks in real time. AiMiR helps consumers and utility companies manage their resource consumption by providing real time information, accommodating their resource distribution to optimum levels for both short term and long term infrastructure needs.

To date, Nuri has deployed its communication systems to over two million households and businesses in 19 countries worldwide, and that number continues to grow each day through large-scale deployments in commercial, industrial, and residential markets. With a growing list of global customers, Nuri is expanding its customer base throughout Asia, Europe and Africa. Recently, Nuri has won US$79 million Soria projects in Norway and US$12 million ECG projects in Ghana.

