NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Announces Further Steps for Initiation of Clinical Trials with the Company’s Product Line of Oral Spray Nutraceuticals

COCONUT CREEK, FL–(Marketwired – February 23, 2017) – NutraFuels, Inc. (“NutraFuels” or “NTFU”), (OTC PINK: NTFU), today announced that the company as part of the implementation of initiation of clinical studies on the company’s product line of oral spray nutraceuticals has announced the appointment of Kenneth Duchin, Ph.D. as Vice-President Clinical Development and the agreement with Palm Beach Research to conduct clinical studies.

The recent growth of NutraFuels has provided the opportunity to explore the benefits of the oral spray product line. Dr Duchin’s career has spanned over 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry in various management positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb and in small and mid-size companies (Theravance, IVAX Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals) as well as in start-up virtual organizations. He has extensive drug development experience in a broad range of therapeutic areas, has led several registration programs, authored regulatory NDA and ANDA documents and has led cross-functional development teams. In addition, he has been an inventor of 9 patents and has published nearly 40 papers in peer reviewed journals.

To facilitate the clinical investigations sponsored by Nutrafuels, the company has engaged Palm Beach Research, West Palm Beach FL to conduct the clinical studies. This facility has access to large numbers of patients who routinely participate in clinical trials for many pharmaceutical and biotech companies based in the US and abroad.

“We are very pleased to be working with Ken and Palm Beach Research to initiate clinical trials for our health and wellness products,” said Edgar Ward, NutraFuels President/CEO.

About Palm Beach Research Center

Since 1994, Palm Beach Research Center has been dedicated to advancing the development of new investigational treatments (drugs, devices) to benefit mankind by assisting pharmaceutical companies in research and eventual FDA approval for public availability. Our experienced research team is designed to streamline efforts to assure maximum efficiency.

Palm Beach Research Center is located in its own building, on the corner of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard, just west of I-95. The center is almost 7,000 square feet of dedicated research space. There are separate branches for patient recruitment, regulatory, quality assurance, and patient screening in addition to eight full time, clinical research coordinators.

Community support remains outstanding and our database is extensive coming from our unique geographical area, which is comprised of a wide range of age, gender and ethnic backgrounds. These numbers are increasing, as Palm Beach County is one of the fastest growing areas of our country.

Palm Beach Research Center’s track record of study enrollment has created a large amount of repeat business. However, Palm Beach Research Center is constantly searching out new partnerships in the quest to work on new medications and treatments seeking FDA approval.

Palm Beach Research is honored to continue a relationship, and form a strategic partnership, with NutraFuels, Inc.

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU’s product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU’s products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

