NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU) Fares Well Through Hurricane Irma and Resumes Manufacturing Operations Days After Storm Hits

COCONUT CREEK, FL–(Marketwired – September 12, 2017) – NutraFuels Inc. (“NutraFuels” or “NTFU”), (OTC PINK: NTFU), today announced that the company, it’s facility and its employees fared extremely well through Hurricane Irma with no damage and only a short-term loss of power.

The company, which is located in South Florida on the East Coast, felt it had a fiduciary responsibility to update the public and its shareholders on the status of operations after days of concern regarding Hurricane Irma and the impact it had on the company. The Company today began the process of re-organizing the facility and will begin full operations tomorrow morning September 13th 2017.

“We are relieved that Hurricane Irma had minimal impact on our day-to-day operations and are grateful to be in a facility that was able to sustain the weather conditions brought on by the storm. We are also grateful that our employees are all safe and our thoughts and prayers go out to those that did not do as well. We have learned a lot over the last several days and will take the necessary measures to be even more prepared for future storms to come,” said Edgar Ward, NutraFuels President and CEO.

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU’s product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU’s products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of NutraFuels, Inc statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the NutraFuels’ financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. NutraFuels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. NutraFuels does not undertake, and NutraFuels specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from NutraFuels’ expectations and estimates.