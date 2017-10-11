NutraFuels (NTFU) Begins Production on a New Line of Nutraceutical Products Using a Unique Patented Metered Dosing Nutrient Delivery Technology Called The Blast Cap

COCONUT CREEK, FL–(Marketwired – October 11, 2017) – NutraFuels Inc. (“NutraFuels” or “NTFU”), (OTC PINK: NTFU), today announced that the company has completed it’s additional build-out within its current manufacturing facility and has equipped it with high speed filling and packaging equipment to accommodate the company’s latest product line of dietary supplement nutritional products. The first piece of high speed packaging equipment going online within the new manufacturing space is a filling and sealing machine to package the patented, metered dosing nutrient delivery technology called, “The Blast Cap” trademarked under BlastMax.

The Blast Cap delivery method was developed by a world renowned inventor who has partnered with NutraFuels to produce preservative free, high bioavailable, health and wellness formulations that will use the Blast Cap method to deliver vitamins and nutrients efficiently and effectively into the human body. The company’s proprietary formulations are filled and then hermetically sealed within the patented caps that are designed fit water bottles and drinks shots.

NutraFuels initial line of Blast Cap nutraceutical formulas have been developed for daily and sports nutrition purposes. The over the counter (OTC) dietary supplement formulas are designed to support common health & wellness uses such as, energy & focus, anti stress & relaxation, anti-aging, rehydration, recovery, pain relief and sleep support. These and other Blast Cap formulas are made with the highest quality and most effective researched ingredients available to the nutraceutical industry including, Hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD). NutraFuels will also produce these formulas with a variation that contains Hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) for additional nutrient value.

The function of the Blast Cap is to screw the cap on to a bottle filled with drinking water at the time of desired use, press the button on the top, (Blast) shake and drink. The (Blast) breaks a seal on the cap and dispenses a preservative, chemical and stabilizer free high bioavailable nutritional powder formulation into the water to be consumed.

Benefits of the Blast Cap delivery method include increased nutrient stability and shelf life without preservatives, ease of delivery in the form of a nutritional drink and convenience due to the size and lightweight packaging. Metered dosing technology along with these benefits make the Blast Cap delivery system suitable for the beverage, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries and caters to multiple demographics and uses throughout the nutritional dietary supplement sector.

For more info on blast caps visit: www.blastmax.com

“We are excited to announce the completion of our additional manufacturing space within our current facility and we are looking forward to our new secondary facility coming online in 2018. This will enhance our growth and enable the company to generate additional revenue through a few new, innovative, unique delivery systems and technologies. We are also proud to be adding new formulations that are preservative-free and deliver active nutrition and are grateful to have access to this delivery system using the blast cap method. We believe people young and old will enjoy the benefits and ease of this delivery method and look forward to the many testimonials to come”. Said Edgar Ward, NutraFuels founder, president and CEO.

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NTFU was founded in 2010, to manufacture, distribute and market a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers and wholesale outlets. Oral spray delivery systems are recognized by many as an effective methodology for delivery of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Oral spray delivery is recognized by consumers for its convenience, dosage precision and timely assimilation into the body. NTFU’s product line consists of vitamins and nutrients in an aqueous solution, orally delivered through a non-aerosol pump. NTFU’s products are sprayed into the mouth in the form of a fine mist entering the delicate tissue of the mouth. The nutrients are delivered into the bloodstream and assimilated throughout the body more quickly than traditional methods, avoiding the solubility and absorption problems common with most ingested vitamins and nutritional supplements in pill or capsule form.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of NutraFuels, Inc statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the NutraFuels’ financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. NutraFuels cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. NutraFuels does not undertake, and NutraFuels specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from NutraFuels’ expectations and estimates.