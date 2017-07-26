NutraGlow Introduces New Super B Sublingual Vitamin Supplement for Improved Energy, Metabolism and Brain Function

NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – The tired and foggy-brained can rejoice as NutraGlow, Inc. (www.nutraglow.com), the developer of a unique blend of sublingual vitamins that help maximize the benefits of vitamin B-6 and vitamin B-12, announces the launch of the company’s Super B vitamin product. The proprietary Super B formula has been formulated by a team of experienced pharmacists and is unrivalled in the industry in its ability to help restore the body’s essential nutrients and achieve a renewed sense of energy and wellbeing.

Super B contains active B-6 and inactive B-12 which offer an array of benefits for the body, including: improved muscle growth and repair, elevated metabolism, increased energy, improved growth of skin collagen and a better balance between sodium and potassium levels. The vitamin supplement is formulated to fight fatigue by supercharging the body and optimizing brain function.

Developed as a result of continuous requests by patients for vitamin B supplements, NutraGlow’s Super B sublingual formula provides a superior absorption rate into the body versus pill-form vitamin B supplements in terms of both speed and efficacy. Priced at an extremely competitive $34.99 per bottle, NutraGlow’s sublingual vitamin product is more cost-effective and is a significant time-saver versus receiving intramuscular shots at a clinic.

“We’re excited to introduce Super B to the marketplace as our exclusive formula represents a more effective delivery system for vitamin B-6 and B-12 into the body,” said Sherry Kelishadi, vice president at NutraGlow. “Not only will our unique blend noticeably increase energy, optimize brain cognition and aid in weight loss, but with Super B we’ve also eliminated the number one issue patients have with their supplements—the pills themselves. By offering Super B in liquid form, anyone interested in leading a more healthy life through vitamin B-6 and B-12 supplementation can easily take a few drops of tasty tangerine-flavored Super B without the discomfort and poor taste associated with vitamins in pill-form.”

Super B contains Hydroxycobalamin, a superior naturally occurring version of vitamin B-12 and a highly effective ingredient for treating B-12 deficiency. Hydroxycobalamin is the most active form of vitamin B-12 and is uniquely powerful in its ability to boost energy and fight fatigue. Hydroxycobalamin also effectively assists in promoting heart health, improving cognitive function and stimulating use of fat and carbohydrates in the body for energy.

Also contained in the Super B sublingual vitamin formula is Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate (P5P), the active form of vitamin B-6. P5P also aids in weight loss by processing carbohydrates for energy and preventing the accumulation of fat. P5P supports optimal brain and nervous system health, assisting in making the hormone serotonin. This active form of B-6 also stimulates the brain during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, leading to a deeper, more restful slumber. Furthermore, P5P improves awakening cortisol levels, allowing the brain to wake up more easily to prepare for any anticipated stress.

For more information about NutraGlow or the Super B and Super Lean sublingual vitamin products, please visit https://www.nutraglow.com/.

About NutraGlow

Formulated by a team of experienced pharmacists in Newport Beach, California, NutraGlow, Inc.’s Super B and Super Lean products are a unique blend of sublingual vitamins developed to help people maximize the benefits of vitamin B-6 and vitamin B-12. NutraGlow vitamins are preservative-free and promote improved overall health, energy, metabolism, weight loss/maintenance and mental acuity. NutraGlow products are manufactured in the United States at a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-registered facility.