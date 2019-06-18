Tuesday, June 18, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | NutriAg launches NutriAnalytics™, a technology platform that can predict up to 85% accuracy in final yield class

NutriAg launches NutriAnalytics™, a technology platform that can predict up to 85% accuracy in final yield class

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Jetlines’ Bold New Brand Digs at the Duopoly and Positions to be The People’s Champion
SHARC Energy Systems Announces Expanded Agreement with McCoy Sales LLC to Represent SHARC in the US Western Market