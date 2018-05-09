NuVista Announces Report on Voting From the 2018 Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista“) (TSX:NVA) announces that the following matters were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 8, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 29, 2018 (the “Circular“).

1. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes

Withheld Percent Keith A. MacPhail 142,706,275 96.71% 4,847,473 3.29% Ronald J. Eckhardt 146,347,884 99.18% 1,205,864 0.82% Pentti O. Karkkainen 143,427,587 97.20% 4,126,161 2.80% Ronald J. Poelzer 142,845,722 96.81% 4,708,026 3.19% Brian G. Shaw 146,338,719 99.18% 1,215,029 0.82% Sheldon B. Steeves 146,022,627 98.96% 1,531,121 1.04% Deborah S. Stein 144,457,145 97.90% 3,096,603 2.10% Jonathan A. Wright 143,866,323 97.50% 3,687,425 2.50% Grant A. Zawalsky 126,874,544 85.99% 20,679,204 14.01%

2. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent) 146,788,083 98.25% 2,619,059 1.75%

3. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 143,411,656 97.19% 4,142,092 2.81%

4. Reduction of Share Capital

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the reduction of NuVista’s share capital for accounting purposes was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 147,529,993 99.98% 23,755 0.02%

5. Amendment to Stock Option Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the amendment to NuVista’s stock option plan to increase the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance under the plan was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 126,805,861 85.94% 20,747,887 14.06%

6. Amendment to Share Award Incentive Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the amendment to NuVista’s share award incentive plan to increase the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance under the plan was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 132,847,625 90.03% 14,706,123 9.97%

