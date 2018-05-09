NuVista Announces Report on Voting From the 2018 Shareholders Meeting
CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista“) (TSX:NVA) announces that the following matters were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 8, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 29, 2018 (the “Circular“).
1. Election of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes
Withheld
|Percent
|Keith A. MacPhail
|142,706,275
|96.71%
|4,847,473
|3.29%
|Ronald J. Eckhardt
|146,347,884
|99.18%
|1,205,864
|0.82%
|Pentti O. Karkkainen
|143,427,587
|97.20%
|4,126,161
|2.80%
|Ronald J. Poelzer
|142,845,722
|96.81%
|4,708,026
|3.19%
|Brian G. Shaw
|146,338,719
|99.18%
|1,215,029
|0.82%
|Sheldon B. Steeves
|146,022,627
|98.96%
|1,531,121
|1.04%
|Deborah S. Stein
|144,457,145
|97.90%
|3,096,603
|2.10%
|Jonathan A. Wright
|143,866,323
|97.50%
|3,687,425
|2.50%
|Grant A. Zawalsky
|126,874,544
|85.99%
|20,679,204
|14.01%
2. Appointment of Auditors
By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent)
|146,788,083
|98.25%
|2,619,059
|1.75%
3. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|143,411,656
|97.19%
|4,142,092
|2.81%
4. Reduction of Share Capital
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the reduction of NuVista’s share capital for accounting purposes was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|147,529,993
|99.98%
|23,755
|0.02%
5. Amendment to Stock Option Plan
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the amendment to NuVista’s stock option plan to increase the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance under the plan was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|126,805,861
|85.94%
|20,747,887
|14.06%
6. Amendment to Share Award Incentive Plan
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the amendment to NuVista’s share award incentive plan to increase the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance under the plan was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|132,847,625
|90.03%
|14,706,123
|9.97%
