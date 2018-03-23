NV Gold Announces Closing of CDN$390,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NV Gold Corporation (TSX.V:NVX) (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of CDN$390,000 in units announced on March 16, 2018 (the “Placement”).

The Company sold 886,364 units (the “Units”) at CDN$0.44 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Share and one-half of one Warrant exercisable at CDN$0.60 per share until March 23, 2018. The expiry date of each whole Warrant is subject to acceleration such that, should the volume weighted average price of the common shares of the Company exceed CDN$1.00 for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may notify the holder in writing that the Warrants will expire 20 trading days from receipt of such notice unless exercised by the holder before such date. The Units and any shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants are subject to a hold period which expires on July 24, 2018.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries utilizing the prospector generator model. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to use its geological database, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to create opportunities for lease or joint venture. NV Gold plans to aggressively acquire additional land positions for the growth of its business.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

(sgd.) “John E. Watson“

President and CEO

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

John E. Watson,

Phone: 303.674.9400

Email: john@nvgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.