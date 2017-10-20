NV Gold Announces Private Placement of Up to CDN$910,000

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Oct. 20, 2017) -

NV Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:NVX) (the “Company”) announced today a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company for gross proceeds of up to CDN$910,000 (the “Placement”).

The Placement is an offering of up to 2,600,000 units (the “Units”) at CDN$0.35 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Share and one-half of one Warrant exercisable at CDN$0.60 per share for two years from issue of the Units.

Closing of the Placement is conditional on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the Placement will be used by the Company for the acquisition and advancement of existing and new properties of the Company and for general working capital.

John E. Watson, the Company’s CEO has confirmed he will subscribe to the Placement for up to CDN$107,500 in Units.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries utilizing the prospector generator model. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to use its geological database, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to create opportunities for lease or joint venture. NV Gold plans to aggressively acquire additional land positions for the growth of its business.



John E. Watson, President and CEO



Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed raising of up to CDN$910,000 and the proposed uses of such funds, the potential to create opportunities for lease or joint venture and other future plans and objectives of the Company, including exploration plans, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.