NWT Uranium Changes its name to Captor Capital Corp, Applies for Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) - NWT Uranium Corp. (the “Company”) (FRANKFURT:NMV) announced today that is has changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. The Company also announced that it has de-listed its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and submitted an application for listing its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The delisting of the Company’s shares from the TSX Venture Exchange was done pursuant to a resolution approved by shareholders that was passed on December 16, 2016. The Company will provide the market with an update as to the status of its listing application with the CSE as material information becomes available.

The Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 50,000,000 common shares at an issue price of $0.02 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. It is intended that the private placement be completed prior to listing the Company’s common shares on the CSE.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.