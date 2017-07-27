NXT Robotics names cyber and technology expert Darin Andersen as CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) – NXT Robotics Corporation, a San Diego-based security company that combines physical security, cybersecurity, and autonomous vehicles into a single rugged, intelligent self-driving security platform to address multi-factor threats in today’s world, has named entrepreneur and cybersecurity expert Darin Andersen as Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Andersen oversees all aspects of NXT Robotics’ product testing, development and operations, along with sales and marketing.

“Throughout the tech world, Darin has become widely known as the ‘Cyber Guy’ who helped establish the San Diego region as a major hub and cluster of cybersecurity,” said Jeff Debrosse, Founder/Chief Technology Officer of NXT Robotics. “He brings us real-life experience not only as a startup entrepreneur, but as a far-sighted tech visionary.”

Andersen is a distinguished professional in the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity with over 20 years of experience in emerging technology and security industries. He is Chairman/Founder of CyberTECH, a San Diego-based network of tech-inspired startups and established firms, business and financial leaders, academic and research institutions, government and non-profit organizations.

Andersen also founded CyberCalifornia, the Smart & Safe Cities Institute and serves as Co-chair of the Economic Development Subcommittee of the California Cybersecurity Task Force. In previous roles, Andersen served as Chief Operating Officer of ESET, the San Diego-based security firm that he helped establish as a globally recognized brand. He was also president of Norman Shark, a global provider of malware analysis solutions that later was acquired by Blue Coat Systems (now Symantec).

“As a new part of what’s being called physio-cybersecurity, our platform takes the realm of intelligent, proactive threat prevention to the next level,” said Andersen. “Our intelligent platforms are poised to change the way we get work done, led by a powerful set of capabilities that promise to transform today’s modern workforce. In our view, security robotics is a technology whose impact will soon be virtually unlimited.”

NXT Robotics is currently in stealth mode, developing two distinctly different Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) — “Scorpion” for outdoor and “IRIS” for indoor — which have proven to be an increasingly popular choice for security-conscious companies seeking maximum protection while lowering costs and ensuring consistent and high-quality protection.

Scorpion is a rugged all-terrain and all-weather robot that provides round-the-clock physical security monitoring and reporting. Shaped like its namesake insect and measuring 36″ in height, 24″ width and 60″ length, the 350-pound, six-wheeled mobile unit features a built-in bullhorn that can address intruders. A remote operator can also speak through the annunciator and listen via the on-board microphone.

IRIS is a mobile, single-stem, large-eyed indoor security robot with a striking resemblance to the character “ET” and is about four feet tall. Its uses are multiple: malls and technology and university campuses, commercial real estate, indoor parking structures, and venue security. Indoor security robots represent a class of collaborative robots (co-bots) that operate in tight and open spaces alongside people. Thus, robots are no longer restricted to “safety zones” — but are instead integrated into the organization’s daily workflow.

Product testing and feasibility studies of both applications are now underway, with commercial release expected by Q4 2017.

About NXT Robotics: NXT Robotics is a San Diego, CA-based company that provides Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), commonly known as robots, to support increased security monitoring and alerting requirements. Founded in 2014, the company’s unique autonomous platforms deliver security-related services while meeting performance and cost expectations for indoor and outdoor applications.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/26/11G143273/Images/NXTDarinAndersen2July262017-c402374d869c96a7b3c0a17dd065ec70.jpg