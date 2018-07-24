NY Daily News Makes Major Newsroom Cuts

CBJ — The New York tabloid Daily News has laid off a number of journalists in its newsroom, including senior executives. Some reports claim about 50% of the staff were let go.

The newspaper was sold to Tronc Inc. last year for $1, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming liabilities and debt.

In an email sent to staff, Tronc said the remaining staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving “crime, civil justice and public responsibility.”

The newspaper has won 11 Pulitzer Prizes.

Revenue and print circulation have been declining at the newspaper for years, even as it provided critical coverage of health issues in public housing and for first responders after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Revenue plummeted 22% between 2014 and 2016, and the paper had already been letting people go.

Tronc owns the Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, the Orlando Sentinel, and other media operations.

