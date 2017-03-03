LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – March 03, 2017) –

Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V. (EURONEXT BRUSSELS: NYR)

3 March 2017

Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V.

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Euronext Brussels: NYR, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (contact: High Yield Capital Markets on 020 754 56408) hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Managers(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 implementing the Market Abuse Directive (2003/6/EC).

The Securities: Issuer: Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V. Guarantors (if any): Nyrstar NV, Nyrstar Hobart Pty Ltd ACN 124 818 113 (Australia), Nyrstar Belgium NV (Belgium), Breakwater Resources Ltd (British Columbia, Canada), Nyrstar Myra Falls Ltd (British Columbia, Canada), Nyrstar Tennessee Mines-Gordonsville LLC (Delaware, U.S.), Nyrstar Tennessee Mines-Strawberry Plains LLC (Delaware, U.S.), Nyrstar Clarksville Inc. (Maryland, U.S.), Nyrstar France SAS (France), Nyrstar Budel B.V. (The Netherlands), Nyrstar Finance International AG (Switzerland) and Nyrstar Sales & Marketing AG (Switzerland) Aggregate nominal amount: EUR [350,000,000] Description: EUR[350]M, Senior Notes, [ ]% due 15 March 2024 (RegS: XS1574789746; 144A: XS1574790835); Issue/reoffer price: [ ] Spread over benchmark: [ ] Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (Stabilisation Coordinator) Stabilisation period expected to start on: 3 March 2017 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 3 April 2017 Maximum size of over- Allotment facility: 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above

To view the announcement, please click on the following link;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4195Y_1-2017-3-3.pdf