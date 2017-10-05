October is Reno Month in British Columbia

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia (CHBA BC) is holding its Reno Month this October to promote smart renovations.

“The purpose of Reno Month to bring attention to what homeowners should know before beginning a renovation, rather than after,” says CHBA BC CEO Neil Moody. “Your home is likely your biggest investment. Allowing sufficient time and proper planning will ensure you accomplish your project goals.”

Any home renovation, big or small, should be accompanied by a written contract. Without a contract outlining what was agreed to, the homeowner has no recourse or record of work should there be any issues. “If a contractor offers you a cash deal with no contract, perhaps for a lower price, you must walk away. Just think, if they’re cutting corners on the agreement, then what other steps are they willing to miss?” says Moody.

Homeowners must also do their research to find an industry professional for the project. This includes receiving multiple quotes, checking references, and confirming that the contractor is up to date on its business insurance and any warranty coverage.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions and take your time. You want to find someone that is upfront, reliable, and can achieve what you are looking for with your renovation,” says Moody. “If you want to sit on your new deck by next summer, the time to think about it is this fall.”

To learn more about Reno Month, visit renomonth.ca.

CHBA BC’s Top 10 Tips for Renovations

Plan out your vision of what you want to achieve. What are your must-haves for this project? Determine what you would like to spend, saving room for unexpected costs. Receive multiple quotes from different renovators in your area. Confirm your renovator carries proper insurance and is up to date with WorkSafe BC. Determine what warranty you will have for the project, and for how long. Ask for at least three references from your potential renovator. Get everything in writing and refuse to pay in cash. A verbal assurance is not enough. Verify that all of the required permits have been obtained. Stay in touch with your renovator throughout the project. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Pay your renovator on time. Hold back the agreed amount for builders’ liens during the holdback period.

CONTACT: For more information: Alycia Coulter Coordinator, Government Relations and Communications 604-432-7112 | alycia@chbabc.org