Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Official opening of Rogers Square an outdoor community space in the heart of downtown Halifax Official opening of Rogers Square an outdoor community space in the heart of downtown Halifax CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedGoodness Me! Natural Food Market introduces Beyond Meat to their hot food barOfficial opening of Rogers Square an outdoor community space in the heart of downtown HalifaxAura Announces Strategic Entry Into the European Market With the Closing of the Acquisition of Pharmadrug