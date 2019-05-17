Friday, May 17, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Official opening of Rogers Square an outdoor community space in the heart of downtown Halifax

Official opening of Rogers Square an outdoor community space in the heart of downtown Halifax

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Aura Announces Strategic Entry Into the European Market With the Closing of the Acquisition of Pharmadrug
Goodness Me! Natural Food Market introduces Beyond Meat to their hot food bar