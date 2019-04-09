Oil & Gas May Lose 12,000 Jobs

CBJ — A new report by PetroLMI says direct employment in Canada’s oil and gas sector is expected to fall by more than 12,000 jobs this year.

If true, it would drop the sector to about 173,300 employed in the sector in 2019, a decline of 23% from 226,500 in 2014.

The oil and gas labour market shrank quickly in 2015 and 2016 following a commodity price collapse and remained relatively flat through 2017 and 2018.

Provincially, it says British Columbia is poised to lose the fewest jobs while Alberta is expected to lose the most.

