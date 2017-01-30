OK2 Minerals: Kinskuch and Pyramid Projects Both Return High-Grade Gold and Copper Grab Samples

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Jan. 30, 2017) - OK2 Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:OK) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from 16 rock samples collected during this season’s exploration work at the newly acquired Kinskuch Copper-Gold Property located at the southern end of the Golden Triangle in Northern BC and 3 remaining grab samples from the East Zone at the Pyramid project in the northern end of the Golden Triangle.

Selected Highlights

Kinskuch grab sample D00014409 assays, 1.57 g/t Au, 35.9 g/t Ag, 0.91% Cu and 4.64% Zn

and Kinskuch grab sample D00014410 assays 0.11 g/t Au, 14.5 g/t Ag, and 6.17% Cu

and Pyramid East Zone grab samples up to 3.52 g/t Au, 7.87 g/t Ag, and 1.73% Cu

Due to the fact that the property was not acquired until late in the field season, 2016 exploration on the Kinskuch Property consisted of a three-day reconnaissance program designed to familiarize geologists with the property, prospect areas of recent exposure due to glacial retreat, and determine the best course of action for future field work.

Sampling within the Bonnie, Bonnie East, and Nickie Zones returned values as high as 4.7 g/t Au and 6.17% Cu. Grab rock samples were selected from both massive sulphide veins and disseminated mineralization. Sampling focused on recently-exposed outcrops at the toes of glaciers.

Grab sample D00014409 was taken at the eastern limit of the Bonnie East Zone and within meters of the toe of the glacier. The sample was taken within a sheeted quartz stockwork zone hosted by a texturally destroyed diorite and returned 1.57 g/t Au, 35.9 g/t Ag, 0.91% Cu, 4.64% Zn, 5.17% Pb, and 44.8 g/t Sb.

Sample D0001410 sampled a narrow quartz carbonate vein that cuts a medium grained diorite. Within the vein were clasts of a likely syn-mineral intrusion. The vein contained 0.11 g/t Au, 14.5 g/t Ag, and 6.17% Cu.

Sample D0014412 was taken approximately 50m in the direction of glacial retreat from the nearest historic sample in the Bonnie East Zone. It returned 0.06 g/t Au, 3.81 g/t Ag and 0.48% Cu from a strongly altered diorite intrusion with pervasive and texturally destructive silica and sericite development.

Sample D00014417 from the Nickie Zone, located over 250m from the nearest historic sample returned 0.59 g/t Au and 0.24 % Cu and represents the exciting exploration potential given the retreating glacial ice on the property.

KINSKUCH GRAB SAMPLES Grab Sample Au Au Ag_ Ag Cu Cu Pb Pb Zn Zn Number ppb g/t ppm g/t ppm % ppm % ppm % D00014401 32 0.39 425 10.3 126 D00014402 44 0.19 453 1.6 43 D00014403 334 0.92 115 61.3 53 D00014404 29 0.57 285 35.4 448 D00014405 78 0.45 121 3.9 27 D00014407 156 1.57 27 49.8 140 D00014408 27 0.53 289 10.2 477 D00014409 1570 1.57 35.9 35.9 9110 0.91 51700 5.17 46400 4.64 D00014410 113 14.5 14.5 61700 6.17 127 93 D00014411 4730 4.73 11.5 11.5 616 61.5 8 D00014412 59 3.81 3.81 4820 0.48 30.1 28 D00014413 1890 1.89 12.3 12.3 13500 1.35 133 113 D00014414 160 8.41 8.41 24300 2.43 17.3 275 D00014415 815 0.82 12.8 12.8 4550 4.55 13000 1.3 16900 1.69 D00014416 322 2.85 2.85 11400 1.14 33.8 97 D00014417 588 2.76 2.76 2420 0.24 54.5 55

The Company also wishes to announce assays from a further three grab rock samples which were collected from the Pyramid Property East Zone target, near previous sampling within a steep cirque. Sample EZ-001 returned the highest copper value on the Pyramid Property to-date with 3.52 g/t Au, 7.87 g/t Ag, and 1.73% Cu from quartz carbonate veining.

Previous work completed on the East Zone returned values up to 4.6 g/t Au and 11.5 g/t Au while the disseminated mineralization sampled at the zone returned values up to 0.90% Cu, and 1.1 g/t Au in silicified feldspar porphyry.

2016 exploration work expanded the East Zone to over 3.5km2 and it remains one of several high priority targets at Pyramid which will be tested early in the 2017 exploration program, initially with RC drilling and followed up with diamond core drilling.

PYRAMID PROPERTY – EAST ZONE GRAB SAMPLES Grab Sample Au Au Ag_ Ag Cu Cu Pb Pb Zn Zn Number ppb g/t ppm g/t ppm % ppm % ppm % EZ-001 3520 3.52 7.87 7.87 17300 1.73 5.5 64 EZ-002 108 0.09 139 1 18 EZ-003 12 0.03 92.7 1 48

The Company’s CEO Minaz Devji comments: “The results from Kinskuch and the Pyramid East Zone are very exciting and continue to show the excellent exploration potential of both of these projects. We look forward to drill testing both of these highly prospective projects in British Columbia.”

The company is planning a full exploration program for 2017 at both properties. Work will include completion of the RC drilling at Pyramid and based on successful completion of the RC drilling at Pyramid, the next exploration phase will include diamond drilling. At the Kinskuch property, the recommended work program for 2017 will consist of airborne geophysics supplemented with detailed geological mapping and rock sampling, which will ultimately result in follow-up drilling.

About OK2 Minerals Ltd.

OK2 Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects, the Pyramid project and the Kinskuch project, both located in northwestern British Columbia on or within the “Golden Triangle”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF OK2 MINERALS LTD.

Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. George Cavey. P.Geo, VP-Exploration & Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release.

The rock chip samples were prepared at the ISO certified SGS Canada Minerals in Burnaby, B.C. and analyzed at the SGS Canada Minerals facilities in Burnaby using their GE FAA313 fire assay and E-IC14A procedures. IC14A is an Aqua Regia Digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over-limit samples were further subjected to the SGS GO ICP90Q sodium peroxide fusion/ICP-AES method as well as the SGS GE CSA06V total sulphur and total carbon method. SGS completed their standard practice of inserting blanks and completing duplicate analyses. The company did not insert our own standards and did not detect any QC/QA concerns from the analytical results based on the QC/QA analyses completed by SGS.

This news release contains forward-looking statements including in connection with the timing of future work programs. These statements reflect management’s current assumptions and expectations. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and OK2 Minerals undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.