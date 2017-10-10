Olapic Helps Brands Harness the Power of Visual Content Throughout the Customer Journey with New Solutions

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – October 10, 2017) – Olapic, an innovator in visual content solutions, today introduced four solutions designed to help marketers harness and enhance visual content to make their customers’ buying journey more personalized, authentic and effective. The new solutions — Content Creator App, Content-as-a-Service, Inspire and Content in Motion On Demand – offer the tools, techniques and scale necessary for brands to address an ever-growing number of consumer touchpoints.

With the explosion of new digital and mobile channels fracturing what used to be a linear path to purchase, marketers must now extend the brand experience by stretching existing content to hundreds of touchpoints, risking creative fatigue and ad-blindness. Brands can now use Olapic’s connected platforms to collect user-generated content, request content creation from employees or influencers, transform existing content into dynamic or shoppable media, and distribute these assets across all marketing channels, from offline print or out-of-home to ephemeral and social channels.

For digitally driven fashion brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, with ‘connected’ stores and mass followings on social media including 750k+ followers on Instagram, mapping the right content to the customer journey is critical.

“Our customer is a highly sophisticated digital native that is engaging with us on multiple channels. At Rebecca Minkoff, we’ve created a consistent omnichannel brand experience that feels authentic and connects with our customer in a real way,” said Craig Fleishman, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Rebecca Minkoff. “We’re working with Olapic to continue to engage with our brand audience through inspiring visual content in a variety of formats including video and UGC.”

Pau Sabria, co-founder, Olapic, said, “Today’s distracted consumers are cautious about trusting brands and demand personalization and authenticity at every interaction. For brands, this causes a challenge of cost, scale and relevancy. Marketers must now consider building visual marketing strategies that deliver more relatable brand experiences and drive greater engagement. Our expansion of Olapic’s solutions to include the commissioning and management of influencer content, as well as the enhancement of branded content, gives marketers a complete foundation to build high-performance visual marketing strategies.”

Built on a foundation of data science and analytics, Olapic’s new products and services ensure brands are delivering the right visual message at every point in the customer journey — from awareness to advocacy.

Content Creator App

Content Creator App offers a fast and easy way to create on-brand content immediately without having to stage elaborate and expensive photo shoots. Now, brands can activate employees or advocates by submitting content requests to quickly generate timely visual content (seasonal campaigns, fast fashion, re-brands, promotions and more) and users can upload content directly into Olapic’s Content Engine for use across all of its marketing channels.

Content-as-a-Service (CaaS)

Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) is a fully managed service that allows brands to commission on-brand, rights-approved photos and videos from a network of content creators and influencers. Used to help increase visual assets associated with individual products, CaaS augments user-generated and brand-generated content to provide a comprehensive visual content strategy for use across all brand touchpoints.

Inspire

Inspire makes any image or video on a website instantly shoppable via embedded shopping cart hotspots. With a seamless add-to-cart functionality, it enables consumers to shop for products directly from the brand’s most engaging visuals, whether it’s the “hero” image on a homepage, or within a respective category or gallery pages. These easy-to-navigate hotspots, linked within digital image assets, make adding products to a user’s online shopping cart quick and easy. Inspire works to virtually eliminate roadblocks to purchasing by reducing the number of clicks between the point of inspiration and the point of purchase.

Content in Motion On Demand

Built on the success of Content in Motion, this new on-demand version provides brands with customized templates for a flexible self-service model to create animated, dynamic content ideal for performance marketing channels, tailored social posts and eye-catching mobile content. Content in Motion On Demand offers brands full control over the development of scalable, performance-based templates for the unlimited creation of short-form videos that help bring the consumer story to life.

