Olive Fertility Centre Voted Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 23, 2017) – Olive Fertility Centre is proud to announce that they have won Gold for Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver in the West Ender’s 20th Annual Best of the City reader’s Poll.

We want to extend a sincere thank-you to all our wonderful patients who chose Olive to help them create their families and voted us Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver.

“We are all honoured by this award. We are trying hard to provide the best fertility centre in Canada,” says fertility specialist and clinic co-director Dr Beth Taylor. “At Olive Fertility this means caring for patients’ emotional well-being as well as using the most advanced technology to help them grow their family. Everyone at Olive, including the patient coordinators, the nurses, the embryologists and the doctors, try to make each patient’s fertility journey as successful as possible.”

According to Olive Fertility patient Gladys Gutierrez, it was the hope and emotional support that Dr Taylor provided, along with the treatment, that helped her through the difficult times and allowed her to finally achieve a successful pregnancy.

Now the mom of two toddlers she recalls, “It was such a relief to me when I met Dr. Taylor and she took the time to really listen to me and thoroughly explain all my options. It felt like we were in this together. I couldn’t believe that she actually gave me her e-mail so that I could contact her if I had any questions or concerns.”

As more and more women are delaying starting a family until their 30’s and even 40’s. The rate of infertility is rising. Many women don’t realize that their fertility peaks in the mid-20’s and drops off sharply after 35.

“Frequently women don’t know that a woman over 35 and her partner should have a full fertility workup if they haven’t conceived after six months of unprotected intercourse,” says Dr Taylor. “The biological clock starts ticking much more quickly at this age. So the sooner a problem is diagnosed, the more quickly the treatment cans start.”

Fertility evaluation and testing is fully covered by MSP in British Columbia with a referral from a family physician or a doctor at a walk in clinic.

Olive Fertility Centre is one of Western Canada’s largest IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey and North Vancouver. Our advanced IVF lab, and innovative programs include the EmbryoScope, Comprehensive Chromosome Screening (CCS), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing. Olive Fertility (olivefertility.com) provides comprehensive fertility care to infertile couples, single women, and same-sex couples.