Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Changes to the Directors and Officers of Olympia Trust Company

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia“) (TSX:OLY) is pleased to announce that Olympia Trust Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympia, has appointed Andrea Gillis and Kelly Revol to the offices of Vice-President, Client Services and Vice-President, Operations, respectively. Olympia congratulates both Ms. Gillis and Ms. Revol on these well-deserved appointments.

Olympia also announces the removal of Lori Ryan as Director and Vice-President, Registered Plans and TFSA Division of Olympia Trust Company. Ms. Ryan has been with Olympia since its inception 21 years ago and has played a fundamental role in its establishment and growth. Olympia would like to express its great appreciation and thanks for her many years of service and dedication.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc., operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc. and provides information technology services to the exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Olympia Financial Group Inc. Rick Skauge, President and Chief Executive Officer Gerhard Barnard, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Phone: (403) 261-0900 Fax: (403) 265-1455