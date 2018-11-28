Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Changes to the Directors of Olympia Trust Company

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia“) (TSX: OLY) is pleased to announce that Brenda J. Eprile has been elected to the Board of Directors of Olympia Trust Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympia.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Brenda to the board of Olympia Trust Company. Her extensive experience with both financial institutions and capital markets regulation will undoubtedly be a huge asset to our company and help us immensely as we continue to grow and evolve,” said Craig Skauge, Executive Vice President of Olympia and President of Olympia Trust Company.

In April 2017, Ms. Eprile led Home Capital Group Inc.’s board of directors in responding to a severe liquidity crisis that threatened the lender’s viability. As Board Chair, Ms. Eprile was able to restore confidence in the lender by securing a major equity investment and the provision of a $2 billion liquidity backstop from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Ms. Eprile was a senior member of the Ontario Securities Commission as Chief of Staff (Executive Director), capping twelve years as a securities regulator including six years in the Office of the Chief Accountant and two years in the Enforcement Branch. Ms. Eprile is a financial expert (Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant) and has received the Institute of Corporate Director’s designation (ICD.D).

Ms. Eprile’s extensive business background also includes running the risk consulting practice for the Canadian operations of a major global accounting, audit, tax and consultancy firm and creating a multi-million dollar regulatory consulting practice assisting financial services firms, public companies and regulators.

In 2013 Ms. Eprile also served on a four person expert panel for the federal government focused on strengthening the integrity of Canada’s capital markets.

Olympia also announces the resignation of Robert Phillion as Director of Olympia Trust Company. Olympia thanks Mr. Phillion for his service to Olympia and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and corporate and shareholder services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

