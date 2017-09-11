Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces the Resignation of Cora Pettipas as a Director of Olympia Trust Company

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia“) (TSX:OLY) announces the resignation of Dr. Cora Pettipas as a Director of Olympia Trust Company. Olympia would like to thanks Dr. Pettipas for her service and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its wholly- owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc., operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc. and provides information technology services to the exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.



