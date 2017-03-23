Olympia Financial Group Inc. Named one of Alberta’s Top Employers

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX:OLY) is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Alberta’s Top Employers.

Now in its 12th year, Alberta’s Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the Alberta-based employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers across the province were evaluated by the editors at Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time-Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc., operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its subsidiary Exempt Edge Inc.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.