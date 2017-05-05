Omni-ID to Unveil New Products at RFID Journal LIVE

ROCHESTER, NY–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Omni-ID, the leading global supplier of high-performance, industrial RFID tags and solutions, today announced additions to its Flex & Exo product families. The Flex 400, 600, 800 and 1200, along with the new Exo 1800 and 3000, are being launched today and will be unveiled at RFID Journal LIVE in Phoenix (May 9-11).

As one of its original product families, the Flex tags continue to be highly popular with Omni-ID’s base of industrial customers and partners. The new product additions provide on-metal read ranges of up 12 meters — previously only available in larger, encased tag form factors.

“These additions to the Flex family provide several key performance benefits and market differentiators in a highly cost effective package,” said Ed Nabrotzky, CSO, Omni-ID. “With both global and regional options, long read ranges, a small, low profile form factor that is more rugged than an on-metal label, along with on-site printing capability — these products are the perfect solution for high volume applications in manufacturing, IT and industry.”

“Once again, Omni-ID has designed innovative products to address the market requirements and exceed both performance and price expectations,” said Joseph Owusu, Partner and Director of Mieloo & Alexander. “The need for item level tracking & intelligence for industrial IoT applications continues to grow — and Omni-ID is clearly taking the lead in addressing this need with simple, versatile, cost-effective product choices.”

The Exo family of products provide a more durable encased tag for harsh environment applications and read ranges up to a market-leading 30 meters. The Exo 3000 provides the longest read range available in the market for a passive RFID product of its size. With high tolerance to impact and environmental exposure the Exo 1800 and 3000 are designed for the most rugged outdoor applications such as truck, container or other mobile asset tracking for logistics.

“The IoT is driving a revolution in industry that requires item level asset intelligence to drive effective decision making,” said George E. Daddis, Jr. PhD, CEO of Omni-ID. “RFID is the most cost effective and reliable method to deliver the data necessary to drive these decisions and ultimately more efficient business processes. We continue to be committed to developing products and solutions that work to deliver the promise of this next generation of connected environments and create efficiencies for our industrial customers around the globe.”

The Flex and Exo products provide even more choices to industrial customers searching for medium to long range RFID solutions to fit their asset tracking applications. Additional Product information and further use specifications can be found on the company’s website at https://www.omni-id.com/industrial-rfid-tags//.

Omni-ID will be demonstrating these products along with their entire product and solutions portfolio from May 9-11 at RFID Journal LIVE (Booth #522).

About Omni-ID

Based in Rochester, NY, Omni-ID has developed original, patented technologies for on-metal and visual tagging to enable a broad range of applications to improve asset tracking, supply chain management and work-in-process. Omni-ID is the leading supplier of RFID tags and visual tagging systems for Manufacturing & Logistics, Energy, IT Assets and Tool Tracking. Omni-ID’s versatile family of products provides a complete range of tags and auto-ID solutions for tracking and identification challenges, with unprecedented accuracy, in any environment. For more information, visit www.omni-id.com.

