On4 Communications Announces It Has Agreed to Acquire a New York Dental Group and Plans to Open 30 Urgent Care Dental Offices Within the Next 36 Months

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Oct 11, 2017) – On4 Communications (OTC: ONCI) today announces it has agreed to acquire a New York dental group and plans to open up 30 urgent care dental offices within the next 36 months. This dental group is profitable and is being acquired for 2x net PE.

CEO Steve Berman states, “This has always been one of the concepts we planned on, and is now coming to fruition. We are also planning to enter the elder care dental market bringing dental care to assisted living centers and senior care facilities throughout the New York Tri State area, then rolling out nationwide. This will become the 5th division in our soon to be official Hexagon Holdings Corporation.

“I am also pleased to announce that we have signed a contract with a 7 dealer Massachusetts based auto group, with brands including Chevy, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, BMW, Ford and Jeep. Each dealer will take 25 units per month at $200 per unit which is $35,000 per month and $420,000 per year. The units will be delivered November 20.

“We are also pleased to announce that we will be having a conference call on Friday, November 10 at 4:30pm EST. The dial in number is 641-715-0632 and access code 488868. The call will review all current deals, all near term events, and all plans for Hexagon moving forward.

“I will be travelling to Malaysia on Monday, October 23 and meeting with my Asian lawyer to solidify various deals we have in the Due Diligence phase, and new meetings with the retail arms of the Malaysian Cell Phone Companies.

“More revenue contracts and a potential major announcement forthcoming,” CEO Steve Berman concludes.

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and Iphones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture with in the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

