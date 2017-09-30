On4 Communications Announces New Board Members and the Retirement of 15 Million Additional Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 29, 2017) – On4 Communications (OTC: ONCI) is pleased to announce the addition of the two new board members, Michael Wach and Richard Lefkowitz. Michael Wach was the Executive Vice President of Sales at the YES Network and President General Manager of Fox 5 Television New York. Richard Lefkowitz was Global Media Chief at GYRO, the world’s most independent B2B advertising agency, and the Media Director at TBWA/CHIAT DAY.

CEO Steve Berman states, “In addition, we have hired 3 new sales people for the State of California based out of Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. These sales people are 100% commission based.”

“Chrysler modifications will be done next week. We are sending modified units this Thursday for a 30 day test.”

“Today I met with the office of the mayor of San Antonio and signed a pilot contract for 100 units. This is a 30 day pilot to be tested on select city vehicles after which time they have expressed interest in placing a much larger order.”

“The final retirement of the original 30 million preferred shares has now been completed, and will be seen in our next quarterly filing due December 15th.”

“I’ve been asked by both Ford Motor Company and Enterprise Rent-A-Car not to comment on meetings as we have signed NDAs. I expect to be able to say more on this later in October.”

“I will be traveling back to Kuala Lumpur to meet with two cell phone service providers for retail selling throughout Malaysia.”

“On4 Communications is pleased to announce an update on its JV with NECA. ON4 will be running the Best Title App with its FLY communications team. Revenue will come to ON4 and be split 50/50 with NECA after expenses.”

“We are pleased to announce that we have signed a contract with a central Florida dealer group with 5 dealerships in Tampa and Orlando and brands including Chevy, GMC, KIA, Hyundai and Audi. This contract is for 20 units per month for each dealership totaling 100 units per month at $200 per unit for a grand total of $240,000 per year.”

Updates on both Kuala Lumpur facilities and upcoming fleet meetings next week.

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and iPhones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture with in the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

