On4 Communications is Acquiring Its 51 Percent Partner in the FMS Safe Driving App and Announces a $450,000 Deal with a 10 Dealer Group in Arizona

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 1, 2017) – On4 Communications (OTC: ONCI) today announced it is acquiring its 51% partner in the FMS Safe Driving APP.

CEO Steve Berman states, “The price is 3,500,000 USD and will be paid in 6 installments over the next 6 months. This will be financed by a loan against receivables and will not be dilutive to the company. Our partner also owns a fleet business which adds another sector to our holdings and is an established business in itself.

“All NDAs expire next Friday at which time we will announce the name of the acquired partner as well as the apps currently being sold and beta tested.

“This acquisition allows us to reduce costs dramatically and develop our apps more profitably.

“In addition we have signed a $450,000 contract with a 10 dealer group in Arizona at 150 units per month and $250 per unit.

“We have officially obtained the stamp for Hexagon Holdings Corporation on our application with the Colorado Secretary of State, and our SEC attorney in California can now file with FINRA today.

“I met with Chrysler Corporation yesterday and they asked us to make some specific changes to our software. I spoke with our developers and this change will happen within 30days. After the change we will set up a follow up meeting and determine how to implement our FMS safe driving APP into Chrysler vehicles.

“Both meetings with the offices of the Mayor of San Antonio and the Governor of Michigan have been postponed and will be rescheduled after their involvement in the clean up and rescue in Houston is complete,” CEO Steve Berman concludes.

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and iPhones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture within the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.