On4 Communications Signs Contract With 250 Dealer Extended Warranty Company

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 22, 2017) – On4 Communications (OTC: ONCI) announces today that it has signed a contract with a 250 Dealer Extended Warranty Company in New York. The Contract is 200 units per month to start, at $200 per unit with option for an additional 500 units.

ON4 Communications CEO Steve Berman states, “They sell extended warranties including dent and ding as well as tire and wheel to 250 dealerships. This allows On4 Communications to sign 250 dealerships immediately without having to visit each one individually.”

“In addition, I am retiring 30 million preferred shares: 15 million today and 15 million in 30 days. These are my own shares and I am retiring them as a Thank You to shareholders. These are voting/control shares with a conversion ratio of 5000:1 common.”

“We are also pleased to announce we have signed an additional JV with NECA Corp to create 3 additional apps for the auto insurance, safety and warranty business. We will use NECA’s team to develop the apps and On4’s marketing team to sell the apps via SEO and target marketing. These apps will go BETA in January 2018 and rollout is expected June 2018.”

“Further updates on San Antonio and Michigan as well as more revenue contracts to announce next week,” Berman concludes.

