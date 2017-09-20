On4 Communications to Expand Sales Force from 4 to 20 and Adds Fly Communictcions Inc to Handle Upcoming Digital Media Needs

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 20, 2017) – On4 Communications, Inc. (OTC: ONCI) today announced it has expanded its sales force from 4 to 20. We have hired 16 salespeople to sell our entire portfolio of products. These sales people will be in 24 states and their compensation will be 100 % commission based.

“We are also pleased to announce that we have hired FLY Communications Inc of New York City to handle our advertising, design and digital media needs going forward. FLY specializes in digital advertising, SEO and Design and their addition as a strategic partner frees up more of my time to expand and grow the business,” states CEO Steve Berman.

“We are also pleased to announce that we have hired Eric Ritter to be SVP sales of On4 Communications. Eric has in depth knowledge in the Auto Dealer Network, property casualty and F&I insurance industry. Eric will be moving to Florida to handle the oversight of all southeast and west coast business for On4 Communications. Eric is an industry veteran having worked for Zurich Insurance and Marsh USA in the auto dealer division.”

“On4 also announces a contract with a 5 dealer group in NY with Brands including Nissan, Jeep and Volvo. These dealers will be taking 20 units per month @ $200 per unit or $20,000 per month and $240,000 per year.”

“Updates on just completed European trip and preferred share reduction later this week,” Berman concludes.

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and Iphones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture with in the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.