Oncolytics Biotech(R) Demonstrates Positive Data in Two Posters at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

- Preclinical models proved pelareorep increased PD-L1 expression in microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer cells (CRC) -

- Demonstrated efficacy of pelareorep and anti-PD1 agent combination -

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (TSX: ONC) (OTCQX: ONCYF), currently developing REOLYSIN® (pelareorep), an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus turning cold tumors hot, today announced two posters highlighting data from pelareorep studies presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018. The conference takes place April 14-18, 2018, in Chicago.

“These posters add additional confirmation of pelareorep’s promotion of an inflammatory signature in different cell lines,” said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and CEO of Oncolytics Biotech. “The study by doctor Wilkinson demonstrates that pelareorep can establish an inflamed tumor phenotype and the presentation by doctor Goel highlights the synergistic combination of pelareorep and an anti-PD1 agent. Taken together, these findings highlight that pelareorep is priming the immune system and enhancing the activity of checkpoint blockade. As MSS CRC typically does not respond to checkpoint blockade, viral priming could expand the use of this drug class by making non-susceptible tissue susceptible by turning cold tumors hot. This work will of course lead to additional studies in combination with other immunotherapies.”

Presenter: Sanjay Goel, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center Presentation Title: Potentiating effect of reovirus in anti-PD1 therapy in colorectal cancer Session Title: Receptor Targeting and the Tumor Microenvironment Location: Poster Section 38 Poster Board #: 17 Poster Number: 3917

Data presented in the poster demonstrated:

pelareorep administration increased PD-L1 expression on MSS CRC cells;

possible evidence of a vaccine effect: immunologically competent mice were re-challenged with the original tumor and the tumor was unable to propagate;

combination therapy made statistically significant improvements in survival compared to controls in both BALB/c (median 42 vs. 16 days, p=0.003) and C57BL/6 (median 24 vs. 17 days, p=0.02) mice; and

pelareorep treated xenografted tumor tissue showed a higher infiltration of T lymphocytes as confirmed by CD8-positive and intensified granzyme staining.

Presenter: Grey Wilkinson, PhD, Translational Scientist, Oncolytics Biotech Presentation Title: Pelareorep promotes the expression of a chemokine signature that predicts response to immunotherapy Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2 Location: Poster Section 33 Poster Board #: 10 Poster Number: 4707

Data presented in the poster demonstrated:

the expression of a chemokine signature that predicts response to immunotherapy;

global changes in gene expression are unique and different for each cell line following pelareorep infection and changes in gene expression occur before significant cell lysis;

pelareorep differentially promotes the expression of innate and adaptive immunity related genes in HCC, CRC, NSCLC cell lines; and

pelareorep promotes the expression of gene signatures that predict response to immuno-therapies in HCC cells.

These posters are now available on the Posters & Publications page of the company’s website: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com/technology/posters-publications.

