Oncolytics Biotech(R) to Present at the MicroCap Conference

CALGARY, AB and SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – April 04, 2018) – Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (TSX: ONC) (OTCQX: ONCYF), a biotech company developing REOLYSIN® (pelareorep), an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus creating an inflamed phenotype, today announced that it will be presenting at the MicroCap Conference, being held at the Essex House in New York City on April 9 – 10, 2018. The Company’s presentation will be on April 10th at 8:30 am ET.

Dr. Matt Coffey, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview, focusing on pelareorep’s mechanism of action and the Company’s lead program in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The presentation will also describe Oncolytics’ pipeline expansion programs, focusing on combination therapies of REOLYSIN with other immuno-oncology drugs, including Merck’s Keytruda® and targeted immunomodulatory drugs, including Celgene’s Revlimid® and Imnovid®.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity for investors to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

A live audio link to the webcast session will be available on the Company’s website at http://www.oncolyticsbiotech.com/investor-centre/presentations. It is recommended that listeners log on 10 minutes in advance of a live session to register and download any necessary software. An audio replay will be accessible approximately two hours following the presentation on the Oncolytics website.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing REOLYSIN, also known as pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype — turning “cold” tumors “hot” — through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Oncolytics’ clinical development program emphasizes three pillars: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis and immuno-therapy and immune modulator (IMiD) combinations to produce innate and adaptive immune responses. Oncolytics is currently planning its first registration study in metastatic breast cancer, as well as studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted and IMiD therapies in solid and hematological malignancies. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements, including the Company’s belief as to the potential and mode of action of REOLYSIN, also known as pelareorep, as a cancer therapeutic; and other statements related to anticipated developments in the Company’s business and technologies involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. Investors should consult the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.