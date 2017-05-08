One Water, One Future Explored at ACWA Statewide Conference in Monterey

MONTEREY, CA–(Marketwired – May 08, 2017) – California’s shared vision — and shared challenges — in the statewide and local water arenas will be the focus of the Association of California Water Agencies’ (ACWA) 2017 Spring Conference & Exhibition in Monterey May 9 – 12. More than 1,600 local water leaders will gather at the four-day event — titled “One Water, One Future” — to attend an array of panel discussions, forums, presentations and keynote addresses. California water leaders’ immediate and long-term vision for the state’s water future will be explored.

A broad spectrum of water policy experts will address attendees, including: William Croyle, acting director of the California Department of Water Resources; Randy Fiorini, chairman of the Delta Stewardship Council; and Scott Cameron, special assistant for water and science at the U.S Department of the Interior.

Susan Kennedy, chief executive officer & founder of Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Inc., will not be speaking at the conference as previously announced due to a schedule change.

The conference takes place following the state’s release of its long-term water conservation policy, and as decisions loom on the California WaterFix. The conference program is available here.

Highlights of the conference include:

The opening breakfast, Wednesday, May 10, where Randy Fiorini, chairman of the Delta Stewardship Council, will discuss improvements in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay Delta.

A Wednesday, May 10, Statewide Issue Forum titled “A Conversation: What Would Farmers Like Californians to Know about Farming?”

A Wednesday, May 10, luncheon where William Croyle, acting director of the California Department of Water Resources, talks about the emergency at Oroville Dam, offering “A Playbook for a Disaster Averted.”

A Wednesday, May 10, Statewide Issue Forum that examines water supply reliability planning for the 21st century.

A Thursday, May 11, Water Trends Program that examines proposals for low-income water rate assistance.

A Thursday, May 11, luncheon titled, “Getting the Policy Right on Bay-Delta Flows.”

A Friday, May 12, breakfast where a panel of federal water policy experts talk about “After Trump’s First 100 Days, What’s in Store for the Next 100?”

WHAT: ACWA’s 2017 Spring Conference & Exhibition

WHEN: Tuesday, May 9 – Friday, May 12

WHERE: Monterey Marriott and Portola Hotel, Monterey

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 430+ members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.