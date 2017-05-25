One Year Countdown: CipherCloud Launches GDPR Solution Center that offers a Tangible Action Plan for GDPR Compliance

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance deadline just one year away, CipherCloud, the leader in cloud security, data protection and governance, today announced its new GDPR Solution Center to help large enterprises in highly regulated industries with a 12-month actionable roadmap for GDPR compliance.

Complying with GDPR is a complex and time consuming process. Many organizations are still scrambling to understand the new data protection requirements and implement effective technology and controls and have one year to get it done. According to a recent Osterman Research survey, 72 percent of users don’t feel ready to meet the new GDPR requirements.

Data protection is one of the most critical aspects of GDPR, yet as enterprises move to the cloud, the ability to protect and maintain control over private information becomes infinitely more challenging. Data protection requirements include encryption, pseudonymization, key management, breach notification, and security by design and default.

“Any business with data in the cloud needs to take adequate precautions and controls,” said Fazal Sadikali, Director, Cloud First at Accenture. “Customer-controlled encryption provides persistent control and helps you meet a wide range of regulations, including the GDPR.”

CipherCloud’s GDPR Solution Center (Link to http://www.gdprsolutioncenter.com)

CipherCloud’s new GDPR Solution Center is the industry’s first comprehensive resource to focus specifically on an actionable plan for GDPR compliance. It’s comprised of compliance best practices and a cloud data protection solution.

Expert Opinions : Q&As, blogs, webinars, and other useful resources by industry experts, including:

— Chris Zoladz, Founder of Navigate

— Gerry Stegmaier, Partner, ReedSmith; Compliance and Privacy Expert

— Bob West, Managing Director, Risk Services, CareWorksTech; former bank CISO, security and compliance expert

— Michael Osterman, President,Osterman Research

and a checklist with specific compliance actions, updated throughout the year Webinar — Putting the ‘DP’ in the GDPR : A One-Year Plan for Compliance on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT

: A One-Year Plan for Compliance on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT Complimentary 2 Hour Consultation and 30-day free usage of cloud discovery of CipherCloud Data Protection Platform

Visit CipherCloud’s GDPR Solution Center at http://www.gdprsolutioncenter.com

“Meeting the deadline for such a major shift in IT services, that is GDPR, requires a well-planned roadmap and implementation,” said Pravin Kothari, CipherCloud Founder, Chairman and CEO. “CipherCloud’s GDPR Solution Center leverages our experience with global cloud adoption, governance and compliance to offer IT and business executives ‘GPS’ insight needed to execute the critical data protection and architecture requirements for GDPR compliance.”

CipherCloud and GDPR

CipherCloud has extensive experience working with major enterprises in Europe, Americas, and across the globe to deploy cloud applications while maintaining compliance with industry regulations. CipherCloud’s robust data protection capabilities are specifically designed to meet compliance requirements by giving organizations persistent control over their sensitive data in the cloud. The Company’s technology includes encryption, exclusive customer key management, tokenization (to meet data residency requirements), and data loss prevention (DLP) scans to detect potential GDPR violations.

“Time is of the essence and the eye-popping potential fines require that GDPR compliance becomes a priority,” said Chris Zoladz, Founder of Navigate. “Executives need to understand the organization’s status, risks, and potential consequences.”

