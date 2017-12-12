OneCap Investment: Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of OneCap Investment Corporation (“OneCap or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:OIC) has approved the granting of options for 1,960,000 common shares of the Corporation to the Directors, Officers and consultants of the Corporation, in accordance with its stock option plan. The options vest immediately, are exercisable at $0.15 per option and have a term of 2 years.

About OneCap

OneCap is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Colombia. It has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Las Marias gold property subject to cash payments and exploration expenditures over a 5-year period ending in 2021.

Rejean Gosselin, President and CEO : Tel: 514.303.0950

E-mail: rgminero@gmail.com

