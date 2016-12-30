ONEnergy Inc. Reports Grant of Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 30, 2016) – ONEnergy Inc. (“ONEnergy” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:OEG), a fast-growing, dynamic energy management firm serving commercial, industrial, multi-residential and residential customers in Canada and the U.S. via its ONEnergy™ and Sunwave™-branded energy and energy-efficiency businesses reports the grant of deferred share units (“DSUs”). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Certain directors elected to receive all or part of their quarterly directorship fees in DSUs and were awarded 51,000 DSUs. The DSUs vest immediately and expire in December 2026. Settlement of the DSUs occurs on the director’s separation date and is settled in (i) cash; (ii) common shares in the Corporation or (iii) a combination of cash and common shares in the Corporation. The DSUs are governed by the provisions of the Corporation’s Deferred Share Unit Plan.

About ONEnergy Inc.

ONEnergy is a fast-growing, dynamic energy management firm serving commercial, industrial, multi-residential and residential clients via its ONEnergy™ and Sunwave™- branded energy and energy-efficiency businesses. Sunwave specializes in helping customers use energy more wisely by minimizing their energy consumption and then cost-effectively managing the balance. We provide a variety of products and services including energy-efficient heating, cooling and air-conditioning equipment, standalone and solar PV-integrated energy storage systems, complete turnkey LED lighting retrofits, supply of conventional and “green” electricity for homes and businesses, commercial solar PV installations, building envelope upgrades, energy audits and more to help our customers conserve, simplify and effectively manage their energy costs.

ONEnergy serves customers in both Canada and the United States, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Stamford, CT. ONEnergy common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “OEG”.

ONEnergy’s corporate website may be found at www.onenergyinc.com and you can learn more about Sunwave’s offerings at www.gosunwave.com. Follow us on Twitter at @gosunwave and @onenergyinc or Facebook at www.facebook.com/gosunwave.

