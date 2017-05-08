OneREIT Announces Date of First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 8, 2017) -

OneREIT (TSX:ONR.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 on Monday, May 15, 2017.

OneREIT will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:00 am (ET). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT’s senior management team.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 416-640-5944 or 1-800-263-0877. A recording of this call will be made available Tuesday May 16, 2017 beginning at 2:00 pm (ET) through to Tuesday May 30, 2017 ending at 2:00pm (ET). To access the recording, please call 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 and use the reservation number 1488100.

About OneREIT

OneREIT is an unincorporated, open-end real estate investment trust which focuses on owning and acquiring retail properties across Canada with the goal of enhancing long-term Unitholder value.