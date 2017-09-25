OneREIT Announces Results from Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 25, 2017) - OneREIT (TSX:ONR.UN) announced today the voting results from its special meeting of holders of units and special voting units (the “Meeting“) held on Monday, September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario.

The total number of units (“Units“) and special voting units (“SVUs“, and together with the Units, the “Voting Units“) of OneREIT represented by holders of Voting Units (“Unitholders“) present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 50,057,719, representing in total 51.67% of OneREIT’s issued and outstanding Voting Units. At the Meeting, Unitholders approved the previously announced plan of arrangement involving, among others, OneREIT, Smart Real Estate Investment Trust and Strathallen Acquisitions Inc. (the “Transaction“), with approximately 99.23% of the votes cast at the Meeting in favour of the Transaction (98.51% excluding the votes of interested parties in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions).

OneREIT will be seeking a final order (the “Final Order“) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) with respect to the Transaction on September 26, 2017.

