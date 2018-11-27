Onex Completes Acquisition of KidsFoundation

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of KidsFoundation Holdings B.V. (“KidsFoundation”), the largest childcare provider in the Netherlands.

In total, the Onex Partners Group invested approximately $172 million, which includes capital from both Onex Partners IV and V. Onex’ portion of the investment was $48 million as a Limited Partner in the Funds. Onex will now begin accruing fees on Onex Partners V, with annualized private equity fees expected to increase by more than $50 million.

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $33 billion of assets under management, including $6.9 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex’ businesses have assets of $52 billion, generate annual revenues of $32 billion and employ approximately 218,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Emilie Blouin

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: 416.362.7711