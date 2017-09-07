OnlineMedEd Launches Intern Bootcamp Video Series to Ease the Transition from Medical Student to First-Year Resident

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) – OnlineMedEd, a digital learning platform for healthcare students and professionals, announced today the launch of its unique Intern Bootcamp for recently matched medical school graduates. Featuring more than 40 videos created by an experienced core faculty member and Internal Medicine clerkship director, the program arms new medical school graduates with the tools, tips, workflows and life hacks they need to transition smoothly from student to intern.

“Transitioning from student to first-year resident can be overwhelming for even the brightest young medical minds when they find themselves thrown into the deep end of medicine with very little preparation for the realities of what it’s like to be a working physician,” said OnlineMedEd Co-Founder and Lead Educator Dustyn Williams, MD. “How quickly an intern becomes efficient and effective in their duties as a resident will determine just how successful they will be during what is a mentally and physically debilitating year.

“Our Intern Bootcamp ensures that, from day one, interns are armed with the skills and inside knowledge they need not just to survive, but to thrive,” added Dr. Williams, who is also a hospitalist at Baton Rouge General Hospital, affiliated with Tulane University School of Medicine, where he serves as the Clerkship Director for Internal Medicine and Core Faculty for the Baton Rouge General Internal Medicine Residency Program.

The Intern Bootcamp extends and aligns with OnlineMedEd’s core purpose, which is to make medical education more effective and efficient. It adds to the more than 70 hours of comprehensive medical education videos across 19 specialties already available via OnlineMedEd, an essential resource for more than 80% of medical students in 191 countries who are preparing for clinical rotations and board exams.

The video series starts with “Perfect Practice Makes Perfect,” based on Malcom Gladwell’s concept that it takes 10,000 hours of deliberate practice to become world-class in any field — but only if you are practicing the right way. Generalizable to all first-year post-graduate interns of any specialty, Dr. Williams focuses his message on how to avoid spending the first six months of internship floundering; practicing the wrong things and repeating the same mistakes, which creates inefficiencies and bad habits that are hard to break. It then moves on to topics that educate interns on how to:

Organize and prepare large amounts of patient data, properly present cases to attendings for evaluation, and remediate themselves when presentations don’t go well

Clinically reason using analytical versus intuitive reasoning, heuristics and evaluation of the response to therapy that goes beyond pattern recognition to improve clinical efficacy

Properly call a consult and maximize its effectiveness

Use the electronic medical record (EMR) to properly document for billing and coding, and to expedite work without compromising on communication

Prioritize activities, requests and submissions to improve time efficiency in the wards

Build and manage relationships to create a dynamic, positive work environment focused on patient care

“If you practice things the wrong way, you just get good at doing poorly,” said Dr. Williams. “Intern Bootcamp helps new residents speed past the ‘floundering’ stage by teaching them the things they need to know before they arrive. It enables them to enter their internship capable of practicing correctly from the start so they don’t waste time trying to catch up or unlearn bad habits. The program gives interns a valuable advantage by starting them off prepared so they can develop faster and leverage that ‘found’ time to elevate their ceiling of capabilities.”

About OnlineMedEd

