Only One Week Left to Buy Tickets for the 24th Annual Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival

CAMARILLO, CA–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Time is running out to purchase tickets to Ventura County’s premier Wine, Food & Brew Festival event! The Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at California State University Channel Islands and will feature a fabulous day of sampling delicious epicurean fare from more than 75 wonderful restaurants and more than 150 excellent wines, brews, and specialty beverage vendors.

The Festival’s General Admission tickets are $150 each through June 2, 2017, and will sell for $175 at the door day of the Festival, unless sold out. VIP tickets are $250 through June 2nd, unless sold out, and will not be available at the door the day of the event.

In addition to the terrific variety of food, wines, brews, and beverages, excellent live entertainment will be featured throughout the day including Benise’s Band of Gypsies and Wes Quave Live. An extensive silent auction will offer baskets filled with must-have items, trips, and experiences. And the Yummie Culinary Competition will round out the exciting events of the day. The VIP Lounge, presented by Wells Fargo, will offer VIP guests access to special food and drink vendors including Magnavino Cellars; Plated Events by Chef Jason; the Anheuser Busch Belgium Beer Garden offering Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; Bloody Cure; Twenty88 Restaurant & Bar; Cutler’s Artisan Spirits; and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. And the band Sound Effect will entertain the VIP crowd throughout the day.

All proceeds from the Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival support the therapeutic programs and services Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families provides to Ventura County’s most vulnerable children and families.

Volunteers are still needed for the Festival! To volunteer, please contact Juliana Thiessen, Casa Pacifica’s Development & Event Coordinator, at (805) 366-4014, email [email protected], or best of all, sign up at the Festival website www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

The Festival is also still welcoming sponsors and exhibitors! It’s not too late to sign up and connect your name or business with this “Can’t Miss” event! For more information, contact Juliana Thiessen or visit the Festival sponsor page at http://www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

Casa Pacifica encourages all Festival-goers to participate responsibly. Roundtrip reservations are available through the Roadrunner Safe Ride Program by calling (805) 389-8196, or visiting http://www.rrshuttle.com/casapacificawinefestival.

About Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for abused, neglected, or at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The agency is the largest non-profit provider of children’s mental health services in both counties and along with its campus-based programs administers a number of community-based programs which are designed with the intent to strengthen families and keep children in their homes. For more information about Casa Pacifica or to learn about its “Building New Foundations of Hope” Capital Campaign that is underway, please visit its website www.casapacifica.org or call the Development Department at (805) 445-7800.