OnStar Santa Seeker lets kids track Saint Nick with the push of a button

DETROIT, MI–(Marketwired – December 28, 2016) – As Santa made his journey around the globe this Christmas Eve, many little ones were able to keep their eye on his sleigh while travelling to visit family and friends. Whether they had been naughty or nice — OnStar subscribers were able to get in the Christmas spirit during holiday travel by pushing their blue button to learn Santa Claus’ whereabouts between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

In partnership with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and its 61 years of Santa-tracking experience, families tracked Santa’s location from the comfort of their cars from 6 a.m. EST Dec. 24 and 5 a.m. EST on Dec. 25.

Link: http://inr.synapticdigital.com/onstar/santaseeker/