Ontario Companies Prepare for Ontario Cap and Trade Forum – April 18-19 Toronto

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ontario industries are preparing to participate in a 2nd annual business-critical Forum on cap and trade strategies on April 18-19 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto. Organized by Canadian Clean Energy Conferences, the Ontario Cap and Trade Forum will provide program participants essential strategies for navigating market uncertainties and developing successful carbon plans in Ontario.

The Forum agenda features 50+ speakers from industry and government, including senior representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, TD Bank Group, Algoma, Lafarge Canada, ConAgra Foods, Rio Tinto, Suncor, RBC Capital Markets, Enbridge Gas Distribution, Stelco, Brampton Brick, Capital Power, Elbow River, ClearBlue Markets, University of Toronto, Nova Scotia Department of Environment, and Torys.

Ontario Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Chris Ballard, is the keynote presenter at this high-caliber event focusing on the challenges and opportunities for market participants in Ontario’s cap and trade program.

Over 300 participants from industry, government, and carbon markets are expected at this year’s Forum. The agenda focuses on key topics industry participants have outlined as critical to their success with cap and trade, including managing political uncertainty, carbon exposure, trading, offsets, and post-2020 program developments. The Forum also offers informed perspectives on key developments in California, Quebec and federally.

Click here to download the event brochure.

Click here to register.

Click here for the full event details.

Contact: Adrienne Baker, Director, Canadian Clean Energy Conferences, 613-680-2482

About Canadian Clean Energy Conferences:

Canadian Clean Energy Conferences is an Ottawa based research and business-to-business event company that aims to help Canada move towards a low-carbon economy. Established in 2009, we have helped build and connect business communities in support of government renewables procurement and carbon initiatives. Full details at www.canadianclean.com.