Ontario Cucumber Grower Teams Up With Tecogen

WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – October 12, 2017) – Tecogen® Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce that Beverly Greenhouses, an indoor cucumber grower in Ontario, Canada, has decided to deploy both an InVerde e+ and a Tecopower CM-75 combined heat and power (CHP) unit to provide its facilities with power and heat. The installation of the two units is part of a major capacity expansion project. The units will operate independently of each other.

Dale and Jan VanderHout, the two brothers who own and operate Beverly Greenhouses, stated, “For us the deciding factor in choosing Tecogen was economics. The installation of their products will enable us to win in multiple ways. It will lower our power costs, provide additional heat, and do so reliably. Efficiency and dependability are vital. The machines will be running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Significant downtime could adversely impact the return on our investment in this equipment.”

“The indoor grow industry is already fairly well established in Ontario,” Jeffrey Glick, Vice President of Sales for Tecogen, said. “Being able to get entry into it shows how powerful and unique Tecogen’s value proposition truly is. It’s really exciting to be able to get recognized as being a leading supplier to such an important and expanding industry as indoor farming.”

Tecogen Co-CEO Benjamin Locke commented, “Clearly, we’ve already demonstrated consistent success in penetrating the nascent indoor cannabis industry. With this sale, we are now able to show that our power, heating, and cooling solutions are directly applicable to a broadening array of commercial crops.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

