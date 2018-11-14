Ontario Energy Association Releases Climate Strategy Submission

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) today released Continuing Achievement , its climate strategy submission to the province of Ontario. The submission is intended to assist the government as it develops a new climate change plan for Ontario this fall. It outlines a number of low-cost achievable measures that altogether could reduce CO2 emissions by over 24 megatonnnes by 2035. That is equivalent to 15% of Ontario’s current emissions.

Ontario has had tremendous success and has led the country in greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions since 2005. Continuing Achievement outlines several ways Ontario can build on its past leadership and achieve significant additional GHG reductions, in a way that will be affordable for families and businesses.

“Taking action to reduce GHG emissions in Ontario does not need to be expensive,” said Rob Lister, Chair of the Ontario Energy Association. “The OEA’s proposed measures are designed take advantage of Ontario’s tremendous clean energy infrastructure to deliver solutions that have little or no cost to families and businesses.”

“The proposed measures we have put forward are practical, affordable and achievable,” said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the Ontario Energy Association. “We look forward to engaging with the provincial government on approaches to implementing these measures.”

You can access the OEA’s climate strategy submission here .

