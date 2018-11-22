Ontario Passes Major Labour Reforms

CBJ — Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s provincial government passed sweeping labour reform legislation that virtually wipes out many changes brought in by the previous Liberal government.

The new law freezes the province’s minimum wage at $14 an hour until 2020 and cuts two paid personal leave days for workers, among other things.

The governing Progressive Conservatives said the legislation would encourage job growth in the province. They have said the changes made by their predecessors imposed significant costs on businesses and argued the new legislation would ease that burden.

The measures were applauded by many small business owners but criticized by union leaders and opposition parties, who say the changes will make life harder for low-income people.

However, the government argued that more than $56,000 people lost their jobs when the minimum wage rate spiked to $14 last January 1 from $11.60 per hour, leaving many companies unable to afford the extra payroll costs. Minimum wage had been set to rise to $15 an hour next year as a result of the Liberals’ labour laws.

To offset the move, the Tories have exempted those earning under $30,000 from provincial income tax and given a tax cut to those earning up to $38,000.

The law will also bring the total of personal leave days down to eight from 10 — three for personal illness, two for bereavement leave and three for family-related matters.

