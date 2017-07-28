Ontario SPCA hosts adopt-a-thon to help find homes for influx of cats

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, July 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province will be taking part in an “iAdopt Urgent Appeal” adopt-a-thon until Aug. 6 to help find homes for the recent influx of cats and kittens in their care.

“We urgently need to find homes for the cats in our care,” says Tonya Martin, Director, Animal Centres & Humane Programming, Ontario SPCA. “We are looking for the public’s assistance to help us place cats into loving forever homes.”

During this urgent appeal adoption blitz, all cats and kittens will be available for adoption for $50 each. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, come with a gift of six weeks of pet insurance and are up to date with their vaccines.

The iAdopt Urgent Appeal will run from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, Aug. 6 at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province with the goal of placing as many cats as possible into loving forever homes.

“If you are able to welcome a cat into your home, consider adopting during our urgent appeal,” says Martin. “If you can’t adopt right now, please tell your friends and family about the cats in our animal centres that are waiting for their forever families.”

To view cats available for adoption, visit meetyourmatch.ontariospca.ca.

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:

Protecting animals since 1873, Ontario SPCA is Ontario’s Animal Welfare organization. A registered charity comprised of close to 50 communities.

Since 1919, when Ontario’s first Animal Welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its Communities, has been entrusted to maintain and enforce Animal Welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to do so.

Ontario SPCA provides leadership in animal welfare innovations including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the Provincial Education and Animal Centre.

https://www.facebook.com/OntarioSPCA?ref=ts

https://twitter.com/ontariospca

http://www.ospcablog.ca/

http://www.ontariospca.ca/media-centre/pawdcasts.html

http://www.youtube.com/user/OntarioSPCA?feature=results_main

https://plus.google.com/110940568867546007457/about

http://www.linkedin.com/company/ontario-spca

http://www.instagram.com/ontariospca

OntarioSPCA.ca

Adopt • Learn • Volunteer • Donate

Charitable Business Number 88969 1044 RR0002

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Kallie Milleman Ontario SPCA Provincial Education & Animal Centre kmilleman@ospca.on.ca 289-383-5639