OpenAire brings in the sun with retractable structures across Europe

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venues around the world have been thrilled by OpenAire’s retractable roof and enclosure designs since 1989. In 28 years, OpenAire’s team of experts has completed nearly 1,000 unique retractable roof enclosures and operable skylights for venues of every size and kind internationally, including many groundbreaking designs across Europe. From Russia to warm and sunny Gibraltar, OpenAire has provided many commercial enterprises, resorts and even some private residences with beautiful retractable enclosures that suit their location and climate perfectly.

OpenAire works closely with every client from the start, providing them with the flexibility to make their visions a reality. Many clients across Europe have seen increased business and excellent reviews after building an OpenAire solution. Some notable OpenAire designs include: Aqua Sferra’s record-breaking 5,667 m2 (60,999 sq. ft.) free-standing aluminum dome housing its indoor Aquapark; a vibrant 119 m2 (1,210 sq. ft.) double-slope skylight for Warner Leisure Hotels’ Cricket St. Thomas luxury country house in Somerset, UK; two brilliant top-down sloped skylights measuring 337.5 m2 (3,608 sq. ft.) and 330 m2 (3,528 sq. ft.) at Schwedt AquariUM’s family swimming center; a scenic double-slope enclosure with an attractive gazebo end for a family pool at Avaranche Farm, Jersey, UK; a double-sloped 1,760 m2 (19,292 sq. ft.) retractable enclosure at Tropicana Resort in Stadthagen, Germany, which provides the family-friendly waterpark with a year-round tropical atmosphere; plus many inviting operable skylights and enclosures custom-made for private residences in Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark and many other countries.

OpenAire creates spaces via glazed roofs that retract to let in outdoor sunshine and breezes during fair weather, while closing at the first sign of precipitation or unfavorable weather to create the ideal atmosphere any time of year. The company’s signature aluminum frames combined with a choice of high quality glazing materials (including glass, polycarbonate, and ETFE) require very little maintenance and provide vibrant, outdoor views even when closed. In aquatic attractions and pools, OpenAire enclosures can also save up to 27% on energy costs (compared to traditional structures) by decreasing the use of air conditioning, lighting and ventilation. With hundreds of satisfied customers, awe-inspiring original architecture and unprecedented versatility, OpenAire is proving to be Europe’s ideal choice for retractable structure solutions of every kind.

About OpenAire

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, environmentally conscious retractable roof structures and skylights for over 25 years. We bring unique visions to life from initial design to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of our projects include four cruise liners in Royal Caribbean’s new Quantum series of ships; Aqua Sferra Water Park (the biggest aluminum dome in the world) in Donetsk, Ukraine; Tropicana Water Park in Stadthagen, Germany; Aquapark Terminal Waterpark in Kiev, Ukraine; Rooftop ”skypool” at Batumi Plaza in the Republic of Georgia; AquariUM in Schwedt, Germany; Kalahari in Pocono Mountains PA (the largest waterpark under one roof in the USA); Jay Peak Ski Resort’s Pump House Indoor Waterpark in Jay, VT, USA; the Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, NV, USA; rooftop terrace at the Hyatt House in Jersey City, NJ, USA; and a pool enclosure at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel in Toronto, ON, Canada. To learn more about OpenAire Inc.’s projects and capabilities, visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter.

